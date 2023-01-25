Florida teacher arrested after allegedly pulling out gun at security officer: ‘You want this smoke?’

​

A teacher in Florida was arrested on Sunday afterhe allegedly pulled out a gun because he wasdenied entry into a gated community.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on early Sunday morning just before 3 a.m.when Devonta Gilmore, 31, attempted to enter a gated community in Davenport, Florida, to gather his girlfriend’s belongings but was told by a security guard he couldn’t enter because he wasn’t on the visitor list, according to FOX 35. Gilmore is a physical education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School, which did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Deputies said that Gilmore, after being denied entry at the first location, attempted to enter the community through a different entrance and was again not allowed to enter by a security guard.

Gilmore then became aggravated and told the officer “You want this smoke? You want this smoke? You wanna bump?,” deputies said.

FLORIDA CARJACKING SEES 1 ARREST; 1 SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE

Officials said that Gilmore then pulled out a gun on his waistband and showed it to the officer before fleeing the scene.

After law enforcement came to the scene, Gilmore returned to the area but drove off after seeing deputies. He was taken into custody after deputies found his car parked outside a Publix store, officials said.

TWO ATLANTA RIOT SUSPECTS GRANTED BOND, 4 OTHERS DENIED AFTER DOMESTIC TERRORISM CHARGES

In an interview with deputies, Gilmore reportedly admitted to pulling out the gun and telling a security officer “What, you want to bump?,” adding that the term meant physically fighting.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to jail records, Gilmore was released after posting bond and was initially charged with aggravated assault on a security officer.