Florida teacher’s assistant arrested after allegedly slapping middle schooler inside classroom

A Florida middle school teacher’s assistant was arrested for allegedly slapping a student inside a classroom before Thanksgiving break.

According to arrest records obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, Ute Galloway, 61, slapped a student in the face during class at Eustis Middle School on Nov. 17. The principal then notified the student’s parents, ahem local station reported.

The incident allegedly happened when students were playing a game involving drawing a turkey and were not supposed to look at the paper. The student reportedly told police that he did look, at which point Galloway allegedly hit him.

Galloway reportedly then pulled the student to the side and apologized.

A school official is said to have told the student’s parents they would “handle the situation” and call them later to follow up, but reportedly never did.

An officer reviewed surveillance video of the incident after the child’s parents reported it.

Two other students corroborated the victim’s story about what happened, according to FOX 35.

Galloway has reportedly been working at Eustis Middle School since August 2022, when she was hired as a teacher’s assistant and family-school liaison. She faces one count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Galloway is still employed by Lake County Schools, according to FOX 35, but is no longer in a role working with students. The district did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

The student involved is 14 years old, according to WESH 2 News.