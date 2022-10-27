Florida teen arrested for bringing gun to school, threatening to shoot student: police

​

A Florida teen was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly bringing a gun to school and threatening to shoot another study, deputies say.

A school resource deputy at Tenoroc High School in Lakeland, Florida received an anonymous tip after 8 a.m. that a student had allegedly brought a gun to school, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The resource deputy identified and located the suspect, a 15-year-old student at the school, and found a pistol in his jacket pocket, and a magazine with 12 9mm rounds in his pants pocket, PCSO said.

Deputies said the semi-automatic pistol chamber was empty and marked with insignia for Patmos P80. It did not have any serial number on it.

Upon further investigation, the deputy learned that the student allegedly threatened a student with the firearm. The deputy interviewed the victim who said he had gone into the bathroom and saw the suspect in a stall with other students. The suspect saw the victim and called a “derogatory phrase,” PCSO said.

The suspect followed the victim and allegedly told him he would shoot him, the sheriff’s office said. The victim alleged that the suspect reached into his jacket pocket and pulled out a handgun.

The teen suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school campus, carrying a concealed firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disruption of a school function, possession of a firearm by someone under 18 years old, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Sheriff Grady Judd hailed the student who sent an anonymous tip about the teen bringing a gun to school as a “hero.”

“This is a perfect example of someone seeing something, and saying something,” Judd said in a statement. “The safety of our children is the most important thing in the world.”

