Florida woman allegedly linked to Daytona Beach quadruple shooting arrested

​

A Florida woman linked to a shooting in which four people were shot has been arrested, police said.

Karla Bermudez, 29, was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder related to a Saturday night shooting in Daytona Beach, Fox Orlando reported.

She is charged with four counts of attempted murder with a firearm and is being held with no bail, according to Volusia County jail records.

NEW YORK HIDING OUT IN FLORIDA FOR 3 YEARS PLEADS GUILTY TO 2018 ‘SENSELESS’ POOL HALL MURDER

Police officers responded to the parking lot of Razzle’s nightclub around 11:50 p.m. where a fight occurred between a group of people. During the dispute, a woman fired several gunshots, police said.

“It was no more than 10 minutes of it being physical before the gunshot,” a witness told the news station. “It went from one on one, just two girls, to about ten people, and then it was males and females just dragging each other, punching each other, pulling each other’s hair.”

Four people were wounded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two people were the intended targets and two others were just bystanders, WESH-TV reported. They were all expected to survive. Details on what led to the shooting, a possible motive, or how Bermudez is connected were not immediately released.

The incident was part of a string of shootings that have occurred in the area over several months, the news outlet said.