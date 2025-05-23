Florida woman charged after allegedly attacking 72-year-old Trump supporter wearing MAGA hat

​

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges stemming from her alleged attack on a 72-year-old man who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat earlier this week.

Laura Garrett, 33, was arrested by the Largo Police Department on Tuesday for battery on a person older than 65, battery on a police officer and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence, according to Pinellas County Jail records.

Garrett admitted she approached the man – who has not been publicly identified – at Northeast Park and Paw Place to ask him about President Donald Trump and why he supports him, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

The two got into an argument at some point during the confrontation before Garrett poured a can she was holding on the victim’s head and hit him on the back of his head and shoulder area with it, the arrest report said, though Garrett denied that she hit him with the can.

Police said she jumped a fence and walked away after the attack on the man.

She was later located by police officers, whom she allegedly fought with while they were attempting to arrest her.

The arrest report states that Garrett intentionally dropped to the ground when officers put her in handcuffs and that when an officer tried to escort her to the front of the park, she wrapped both of her legs around him and caused him to fall.

The officer’s knee was bruised during the incident, which is what prompted the second battery charge.

Police said she continued to kick and pull away from arresting officers.

Garrett was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Tuesday evening, but was released Wednesday night, jail records show.