Florida woman faces more than 100 counts of child pornography, bestiality charges: police

A Brandon, Florida woman faces over a hundred charges after investigators allegedly discovered images depicting child pornography and bestiality on her phone, according to police.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 3, 2023, that someone on Lido Drive in Brandon was uploading child pornography.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office’s Internet Predator Unit tracked down the tip, which led them to 18-year-old Emoree Romero.

That same day, detectives contacted Romero, who allegedly allowed them to search her phone.

The sheriff’s office said the phone contained multiple files of Romero engaging in sexual acts with her pet dog.

The Internet Predator Unit executed a search warrant to go through the phone even more, and according to a press release, found more images and videos depicting bestiality and child pornography.

After obtaining an arrest warrant on July 27, Romero turned herself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Romero has been charged with 100 counts to film, distribute or possess an image or video of sexual activity with an animal, 49 counts of engaging in sexual contact with an animal, two counts of child pornography possession and a single count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

“These kinds of investigations are not easy for our detectives, who are often subjected to some of the worst things a person can see,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I am beyond proud that our detectives have brought this predator to justice. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the victims of this disturbing crime.”