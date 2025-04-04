Florida woman pries 6-foot alligator’s jaws open to save pet dog

​

A woman in Florida risked her life to save her beloved dog, Kona, after a 6-and-a-half-foot alligator grabbed the pet’s head in its mouth during an evening walk.

“Suddenly, I saw the eyes. I saw it turning itself around so I started pulling her right away, ‘Kona, let’s go,’ but she’s a really strong dog,” Kim Spencer told FOX 13 with Kona by her side on her couch.

In a split second, the alligator had gotten Kona’s whole head in its mouth.

“She’s facing it, it’s facing her, and it suddenly jumped at her and got her, so she was in all the way up to here, like her whole head in its mouth,” Spencer explained.

She said that’s when she “stopped thinking and just dove on it.”

“Jumped on it, straddled it, as ladylike as that is,” she joked, “and was trying to pry its jaws open.”

Spencer said the alligator’s back was to her and she doesn’t remember all the details because it happened so fast.

“We just got lucky because it ran. Just as quickly as it ran after us it went right back in the water and I got up and we were out of there,” she said.

Both Spencer and Kona needed stitches after the incident, and while Spencer’s hands are still bandaged and Kona is sporting a cone over her head, they’re otherwise OK.

“We’re empty nesters, she’s my baby, so I wasn’t ready to take on that mindset that she’s an animal versus a human,” Spencer told the station.

Spencer warned others that the same thing could “easily” happen to someone else.

“You might not be that lucky to be able to get your child or your pet. Many people say they’re more afraid of us than we are of them. Clearly not the case.”

While serious injuries caused by alligators in Florida is rare the “potential for conflict always exists,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, adding that human population growth in waterfront areas “can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for conflict.”

The commission advises never feeding alligators, keeping your distance and keeping pets on a leash and away from the water.