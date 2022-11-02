Florida woman shot and killed while lying in bed with her children in ‘targeted hit,’ sheriff says

​

A masked gunman broke into a home in New Port Richey, Florida, shortly after midnight on Tuesday and fatally shot a woman in a “targeted hit” while she was in bed with her children, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It appears that the suspect knew the layout of this house. He directly targeted this individual,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference. “It seems like he knew exactly who he was going for.”

The suspect – described as a male about 5-foot 10-inches tall with a large build wearing dark clothing and a “black skull-type mask” – bypassed a woman who was sleeping on the couch and went straight to the bedroom.

He flipped on the lights and shot the victim twice before fleeing the scene in a car. First responders arrived and performed life-saving care on the woman, but she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Both children sleeping in the bed with the woman were younger than 12 years old.

“For these young kids, I can imagine they were out last night trick or treating. I can imagine they went to bed a little bit later like all kids did last night,” the sheriff said. “But to be woken up… to have a suspect walk in, turn that light on and shoot the person in the bed with them. It’s horrific. It’s the only word I can think of.”

Images of the home captured by Fox 13 Tampa Bay showed the front door kicked in.

Authorities are investigating whether it was a domestic incident. The victim has not yet been identified.