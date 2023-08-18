Florida woman spiked man’s drink with cockroach spray after they met at a bar, authorities say

​

A Florida woman allegedly spiked a man’s drinks with Raid roach spray after the pair met at a local bar.

Veronica Cline, 29, is charged with poisoning food or drink, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies were called to a home in Deleon Springs around 4:30 a.m. where they met the man, who had become ill. He said he came home with Cline after she asked him to continue drinking with her.

He said he had two drinks and began feeling sick. Cline allegedly admitted to him to spiking the two drinks with the roach spray.

“The victim told deputies he was vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help,” the sheriff’s office said. “He became sick again while providing his statement to a deputy.”

Cline wasn’t at the home when deputies arrived. A law enforcement K-9 tracked her down and she was taken into custody. She was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond pending her first court appearance.

Authorities didn’t reveal if Cline provided a motive for the alleged poisoning.