Former AL police detective sentenced for killing a woman she caught with her romantic partner

A former Birmingham police detective was sentenced Monday to spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman she caught with her romantic partner.

A judge sentenced Alfreda Fluker to life in prison without the possibility of parole, court records show. A jury in November convicted Fluker of capital murder for the 2020 shooting death of 43-year-old Kanisha Nicole Fuller and the attempted murder of Mario Theodore White, who was Fluker’s police partner and longtime boyfriend.

Fluker was a 15-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department and on the force at the time of the shooting.

Fuller’s mother, Janice Andrews, told CBS42 that she was pleased with the sentence. “No matter what your title is you just can’t go around killing people. People got family,” Andrews said.

Al.com reported that prosecutors and defense lawyers gave differing accounts at the trial of Fluker’s mental state at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said that Fluker was “cold, calculated and exact” when she found Fuller and White together in White’s unmarked police vehicle and she intentionally emptied her service weapon into the SUV, al.com reported. Defense lawyers argued that Fluker was overcome with anger when she caught the two being intimate together and fired in the heat of passion, not intending to hurt or kill anyone.

Fluker and White were partners on the Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team. They also had been involved romantically for several years and had lived together since 2016, al.com reported.