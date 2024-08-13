Former Army soldier pleads guilty to all charges after selling national defense secrets to China

​

A U.S. Army Sgt. and intelligence analyst has pleaded guilty to charges related to selling national defense secrets to China for a total of $42,000.

Korbein Schultz held aTop Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) security clearance in the Army, which was allegedly used to obtain and transmit national defense information to China.

Schultz was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official by a federal grand jury indictment earlier this year.

“The defendant abused his access to restricted government systems to sell sensitive military information to a person he knew to be a foreign national,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division in a statement.

“By conspiring to transmit national defense information to a person living outside the United States, this defendant callously put our national security at risk to cash in on the trust our military placed in him. Today’s guilty plea is a stark reminder that those who would betray their sworn oath for personal gain will be identified and brought to justice.”

According to charging and pleading documents, Schultz sold details to an individual in Hong Kong believed to have contact with the Chinese government. The sales included classified information and documents.

The listed sensitive documents shared with the alleged conspirator include information on the HH-60 helicopter, F-22A fighter aircraft, HIMARS rockets, and obtained information on the Chinese military’s preparedness.

“The defendant has admitted guilt in a case that should send a strong message to any U.S. service members thinking about betraying their country,” said Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI’s National Security Branch. “The U.S. is governed by the rule of law and when persons placed in a position of trust violate that trust, the FBI and our partners will hold them accountable.”

“Governments like China are aggressively targeting our military personnel and national security information and we will do everything in our power to ensure that information is safeguarded from hostile foreign governments.”

If all listed charges were to be sentenced at their maximum penalties, Schultz could serve 65 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine Schultz’ sentence on January 23, 2025.

Three attorneys are prosecuting the case: trial attorneys Adam Barry and Christopher Cook with the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Kurtzman for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command and the FBI are investigating the case.