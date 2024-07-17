Former classmate recalls Trump shooter grilling him over support for former POTUS: ‘Did not like politicians’

​

EXCLUSIVE: BETHEL PARK, Penn. – A former classmate of would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks says the 20-year-old gunman once mocked him over his support of former President Donald Trump and had a general disdain for mainstream politicians across the political aisle.

“I brought up the fact that I’m Hispanic and, you know, I’m for Trump. And he said, ‘Well, you’re Hispanic, so shouldn’t you hate Trump?'” Vincent Taormina told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “No. He’s great. He was a great president. He called me stupid – or insinuated that I was stupid.”

It happened during a discussion in an English class at Bethel Park High School during the 2016 campaign, he said. Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders were all still in the race.

“He just did not like politicians, especially with the choices that we had,” Taormina said. “He did not like our politicians.”

Taormina that Crooks was usually quiet, except on certain topics that he seemed passionate about, including math and politics. And on those issues, he could be “smug [and] arrogant,” he added.

“He would just talk, talk and act like he knew everything, especially politics related, and he would say it in a tone that was like, ‘I’m better than you,’ in a type of way,” he said.

He also pushed back on reporting that Crooks was a complete loner. He had a friend group, he said, although it was both small and concerning.

“They were definitely the type, and they did, make threats to shoot up our school,” he said.

Although he and other classmates suspected Crooks himself was behind a threat, he said he had no firm proof. But after the threat came in, the future would-be assassin didn’t return to school for a few days.

Crooks, 20, killed a 50-year-old father of two named Corey Comperatore, critically wounded David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, according to authorities. He struck the former president in his right ear.

Secret Service counter-snipers “neutralized” Crooks at the scene, authorities said. Images show him lying dead on a rooftop less than 150 yards from where Trump had been speaking.

After the rumors began swirling, Crooks’ demeanor changed, Taormina said. He got quieter and stopped confronting people about politics.

But he had enough friends, Taormina argued, that someone must’ve seen a red flag along the line.

“Everybody, anybody who knew him-knew him, should have seen something,” he said. “They should have known something was up, and I know it’s kind of easy to hide, but people are going to get their affairs in order before they do something that’s bold and this drastic, and nobody saw it? And why?”

Authorities have said Crooks had no criminal history and no documented mental illnesses. The murder weapon was purchased legally by his father in 2013.

A federal investigation into his motives and potential help is continuing, with the FBI analyzing his laptop, cellphone and rifle as well as interviewing dozens of witnesses.

Searches of the suspect’s house and vehicle wrapped up Sunday night. The bureau also said the FBI had interviewed nearly 100 witnesses, including members of law enforcement, as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit tips at http://tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.