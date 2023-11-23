Former FBI agent warns about heightened danger amid holiday travel ‘chaos’

​

A former FBI agent has warned Americans to remain on high alert during the holiday season as experts say travelers can expect “chaos” during a record-setting season.

“Now is the time to be extremely vigilant, on high alert and keep your head on a swivel,” former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker said during an appearance on “Hannity.”

“As Americans, I’m a big proponent [of] do not live in fear,” she added. “We don’t want to live in [fear], the terrorists are not going to win, but we need to be extremely vigilant and aware.”

The holiday season is expected to see a record number of travelers, with industry group Airlines for America forecasting nearly 30 million passengers over Thanksgiving week, hitting an all-time high over even pre-pandemic levels by nearly 2 million travelers.

AAA last year noted a surge in foreign travel as post-pandemic travel interest, strengthened by the flexibility of remote work, drove more than 100 million people to travel 50 miles or more during the peak holiday season between Dec. 23, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023.

The record level of travel this year will lead to airport “chaos,” according to travel journalist Francesca Page, who urged tourists going abroad to remain aware of foreign medical services in case of emergency and to get to airports early and stay updated on airline complications.

For those traveling abroad, the State Department issued a “Worldwide Caution” advisory, citing “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.”

James Hess, professor at the School of Security and Global Studies in the American Public University System, told Fox News Digital that “it’s appropriate to say any travel internationally certainly should be taken with vigilance,” but he argued that Americans generally “travel well” due to their role as economic drivers for “many areas of the world.”

“When you’re traveling and there’s a concentration of Americans, and you’re in an area where suddenly erupts some sort of mass protest … in response to something that’s going on in Gaza, that does put Americans at risk,” Hess said, adding that the worldwide is advisory warranted and “well served.”

Violence in the Middle East stirs concerns at home, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said it would “be naïve to think the war in the Middle East does not have the possibility to bleed over into other states, particularly New York.”

“We have been targeted in the past, yet we are very prepared,” Hochul said in response to what she deemed “a heightened threat environment” after a security assessment from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies, ABC 7 reported.

The assessment, reviewed by ABC News, expressed concern about “lone actors using online platforms to express threats of violence against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities, as well as committing simple, unsophisticated attacks that are difficult to detect in advance.”

The assessment included concerns that al Qaeda called for its followers to attack American, British and French nationals as well as Jewish people everywhere and using “public events and large gatherings” as a backdrop.

Spanish news outlet EFE reported in October that the U.S. closed a consulate in the Turkish city of Adana due to the ongoing anti-Israel demonstrations, which condemned Israel’s strikes in the Gaza Strip as it pursued Hamas targets.

The “Worldwide Caution” issued by the State Department is the 23rd such advisory since 2008, with the most recent one occurring in 2022 after the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, according to a review of State Department alert archives by travel news outlet Skift.

Dr. Chuck Russo, department chair of criminal justice and human justice for American Military University and American Public University, suggested that countries with strong Arab populations might hold some hostility toward Americans who are seen as the enablers of Israel and its military operations in Gaza, which has deeply upset Muslim communities across the globe.

Anti-Israel/pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken place in Australia, Myanmar, U.K., Germany and the U.S., and these protests have often included an anti-American element, with protesters seeing little distinction and even alleging that President Biden has “blood on (his) hands” for helping to fund the Israeli military and fully backing Israel in its war against Hamas.

“Many countries in Europe now are like this. … Take Belgium, for example; take Germany, for example,” Russo said. “I can think of France as one where there’s large segments of populations that came from the Middle East. They were basically like refugee centers, to where being an American, being Jewish … could be very problematic when traveling in those areas,” he said.

“If you’re not traveling with, say, a structured group, you really need to know not only where you are but when you’re going from one location to another, how you’re getting there, what areas you’re going through to get there, because one wrong turn and you can find yourself in a very, very poor situation.”

“We’re relaxed because we’re on vacation,” Russo said. “We want to decompress. We want to unwind. We want to let the troubles of the world go away … yet, we also have to keep that safety factor in our minds.”

Hess suggested that travelers should first look at individual countries of interest for their specific travel advisory because they might not have such heightened concerns, such as Peru, which has a level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory compared to Nicaragua’s level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory. He said the primary concern for travelers remains criminals, not terrorists.

The State Department has advised U.S. citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to remain informed throughout trips of any potential dangers and follow State Department updates on social media.

