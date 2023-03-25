Former Georgia cop charged with killing missing girl indicted for malice murder

​

The former Georgia police officer charged with the murder and kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl who went missing last year has been indicted for malice murder for the teenager’s death, the most severe murder charge possible in the Peach State.

Miles Bryant, 22, was arrested last month and fired from the Doraville Police Department following allegations he was involved in the disappearance and death of Susanna Morales. Bryant is accused of kidnapping and killing the girl before dumping her naked body in the woods.

He has been charged with concealing the death of another, filing a false report of a crime, murder and kidnapping.

Bryant is charged with the false report of a crime because he claimed a gun had been stolen from his personal car last summer, the same day Morales was reported missing. His gun was later found in the same wooded area where Morales’ body was discovered.

And on Wednesday, a Gwinnett County grand jury indicted Bryant on charges of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping and false report of a crime, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Morales was first reported missing by her family in late July after she failed to return home.

On Feb. 6, police responded to the area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after someone reported noticing what they suspected were human remains in the forest. The Gwinnett Medical Examiners’ office tested the remains and concluded that the DNA matched Morales’ dental records.

Bryant was initially arrested for concealing the girl’s death and then lying about it. But the Gwinnett County Police Chief later announced that Bryant’s charges had been upgraded to felony murder and kidnapping.

The ex-cop has also been charged in a separate incident from 2019 in which he allegedly stalked a burglarized a woman.