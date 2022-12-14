Former Hooters waitress accused of murder tells judge she could pay lowered bond with OnlyFans cash

​

A former Hooters waitress accused of cheering on another person’s fatal beating asked a judge to lower her bond, arguing she could cover a lower amount with revenue from her OnlyFans account.

Ashley Esselborn, 21, asked 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight in Texas on Friday to lower her bond from $100,000 to $50,000. She told the judge that she had $8,000 in a locked account raised through her OnlyFans page, and was working with the company to gain access to the money, KFDX/KJTL reported.

OnlyFans is a platform that allows individuals to charge users on a monthly basis to view exclusive photos and video content. While many users post racy or sexually explicit content, it is not exclusively an adult-content platform. Esselborn was reportedly charging viewers $12 a month for her content, according to various media reports.

McKnight denied her request for a lower bond on Friday. Her bond had already been lowered in July from $1 million to $100,000.

ONLYFANS MODEL SOBS IN COURT, PROSECUTORS RELEASE GRUESOME EVIDENCE PHOTOS

Esselborn, who previously worked at Hooters, was charged with first-degree murder after her alleged involvement in what police described as a “massive bloodletting event.” She allegedly cheered on three other people, including her boyfriend, as they reportedly beat 23-year-old Zachary Wood to death in Wichita Falls, Texas, in May.

The group of alleged assailants believed Wood had stolen drugs and money from them, according to the arrest warrant.

ONLYFANS MODEL COURTNEY CLENNEY MAY HAVE SLASHED BEAU IN FACE WEEKS BEFORE KILLING HIM

Esselborn confessed to police in May that she was in the home with her boyfriend, identified as William Bell, at the time Wood was attacked, the Times Record News reported earlier this year. She and another suspect, Payton Collier, said they discovered missing money and drugs. Collier then confronted Wood.

ARIZONA MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER RESIGNS ‘UNDER PRESSURE’ AFTER PORNOGRAPHIC ONLYFANS ACCOUNT SURFACES

Collier told police that Esselborn didn’t assault Wood that night but egged the group on as they attacked him. The affidavit states Esselborn told police she and Bell disposed of bloody items following the attack.

Although it’s unclear if Esselborn attacked Wood, a witness told police that they overheard the woman bragging that she also participated in attacking the victim, according to the affidavit.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Collier remains in jail on a $500,000 bond, while Bell is out on a $200,000 bond, KFDX/KJTL reported. The fourth person involved in the incident, Ronnie Lang, pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison earlier this year.