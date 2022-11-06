Former lover allegedly kills ex-girlfriend, 3 others in Maryland home

​

On Friday, five adults were found dead in a La Plata, Maryland, home after local authorities responded to a report of a shooting.

According to a press release, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Police Department arrived shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday. Officers then located the homeowner, who was at the front door and explained that he had returned home from work and discovered the bodies. The homeowner was related to the victims.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Andre Sales, 28, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21. Also killed were Mann’s brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another male who was inside, Javon Watson, 23, of White Plains, police said.

Police say after the homicides Sales shot and killed himself. Investigators recovered the gun at the scene.

Two young children were initially unaccounted for after the incident, but they were later found safe and unharmed at a different location. Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that they were the children of Sara Mann. The children, who live at the house, were not there during the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said there isn’t a threat to the public and that the situation “appears to be isolated to the residence.” La Plata is a city about 35 miles south of Washington, D.C.

“It’s heartbreaking for a community to suffer this sort of an event. [La Plata’s] Agricopia is an extremely quiet neighborhood and this is certainly way out of the ordinary,” La Plata Police Department Chief Carl Schinner said in an interview with Fox 5 DC.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death of each victim.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.