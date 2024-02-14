Former US ambassador accused of secretly working for Cuba pleads not guilty

​

A former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia accused of secretly serving as an agent of Cuba’s government has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, according to court documents.

Victor Manuel Rocha, 73, also waived his right to appear in court for an arraignment on Friday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida, the document stated.

Rocha is charged with conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the Attorney General, acting as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the Attorney General and with using a passport obtained by false statement.

No details about the allegations against Rocha have been publicly released.

Rocha is a former U.S. Department of State employee who served on the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995 and later as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002.

According to records, Rocha’s 25-year diplomatic career was spent under both Democratic and Republican administrations, with the majority of it being in Latin America during the Cold War.

Rocha also served in Italy, Honduras, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and worked as a Latin America expert for the National Security Council.

Rocha was arrested in Miami on Dec. 3 on a criminal complaint. He remains in custody in Miami ahead of an arraignment scheduled for Friday.

Fox News’ Heather Lacy and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.