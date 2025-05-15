Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: American hostage held by Hamas freed after 584 days

​

– American hostage Edan Alexander freed by Hamas after more than 580 days

– Swing state bans campus encampments amid crackdown on anti-Israel agitators

– Legal expert on Trump’s clash with Harvard: ‘Accountability must be enforced’

TOP STORY: Hamas released its last living American hostage Monday, after he spent more than 580 days in captivity inside the Gaza Strip. Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, grew up in Tenafly, N.J. He moved to Israel at 18 to volunteer for military service in the IDF’s Golani Brigade. He was kidnapped on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023. President Donald Trump, following Alexander’s release, wrote on Truth Social “Congratulations to his wonderful parents, family, and friends!”

VIDEO:Yael Alexander talks to her son for first time since his release after nearly 600 days as a Hamas captive. WATCH HERE:

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN: A Democrat governor in a key swing state signed a bill that outlaws encampments on public university campuses as protests continue to erupt at schools across the United States. Those who set up encampments may be held liable for damages to campuses, and those who do not leave are subject to trespassing charges.

HARD LINE ON HARVARD: The Trump administration garnered mixed reactions after announcing it would stop all future grant funding for Harvard University unless the school complied with its demands. Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Harvard University President Alan Garber ripping the university, accusing it of “engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law.” Read what Yael Lerman, the director of the StandWithUs Saidoff Legal Department, had to say.

WAVING THE FLAG: Officials in one East Coast city have accepted a request to fly the Palestinian flag Friday at City Hall in the state’s capital. City officials emphasized that no American flags are being displaced by the display, adding there have been several other flags raised over the government office in the past.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Sylvia Cunio, whose two sons, David and Ariel, are still held captive by Hamas, pleas for their freedom. “The return of hostages is not political or military – it’s a moral imperative,” she writes. “There will be time to fight Hamas, more campaigns ahead. But the lives of Ariel, David and all the hostages cannot wait. Every day diminishes their chances of survival.”

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Every night, I have the same dream. I see my sons in a hospital bed. I run to them, embracing them, breathing in their scent, kissing them for all they’ve endured.” Sylvia Cunio, mother of two men still held hostage by Hamas.

