Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Another Ivy League president bites the dust

TOP STORY: Minouche Shafik resigned as president of Columbia University just weeks before students are set to return to the Ivy League campus. Shafik, whose only year on the job was marred by criticism of her sluggish response to a rise of campus antisemitism, cited the toll the criticism has taken on her and her family. She follows ex-University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who resigned last December and former Harvard University President Claudine Gay, who stepped down in January. Most recently, Cornell University President Martha Pollack retired on June 30, 2024.

VIDEO:A federal judge rejected requests from four anti-Israel groups seeking expanded permission to protest at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The groups sought to take their protest nearer to the United Center, one of two locations for the DNC next week, and through a street that the Secret Service and local law enforcement planners have chosen to block off during the convention.

SINISTER WARNING: Anti-Israel agitators at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill are vowing resistance “by any means necessary” as the 2024-2025 school year officially begins on Aug. 18. An unofficial anti-Israel student group called UNC Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), representing Chapel Hill, posted a commitment to “resist by any means necessary” and said it condones “all forms of principled action” in a July 31 Instagram post.

DO BETTER: Following months-long protests and unrest on college campuses around the country, the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles in California is asking universities to better protect students this upcoming school year. In an open letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of Jewish Federation Los Angeles, details how universities and their surrounding communities can protect Jewish college students as they head back to school.

RACIAL POLITICS: MSNBC host Joy Reid said Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly would have been a safer pick than Gov. Tim Walz as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate because he’s as White as a “mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder bread.” Reid, a far-left face of the network’s political coverage who’s known for racially provocative remarks, took to TikTok to offer her candid thoughts on Harris selecting Walz over Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, an observant Jew.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins.” – Minouche Shafik, in her letter of resignation as president of Columbia University.

