Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Cindy Crawford speaks out, American hostage’s mother’s deep pain

– Cindy Crawford, Hayden Panettiere and more stars speak out against antisemitism- TikTok star says social media has made it ‘popular to be anti-Jew’- Mother of American hostage taken on Oct. 7 describes her darkest depths of pain

TOP STORY: A group of celebrities, including model Cindy Crawford and actress Hayden Panettiere, are joining forces for a new campaign to combat antisemitism. Amid rising antisemitic incidents, the “New Year, New Voices” campaign launched on social media Wednesday with a video that brought together a variety of entertainment industry figures.

VIDEO: TikTok star Montana Tucker has been using her platform to spread awareness about antisemitism in the months after the October 7 attack on Israel. The granddaughter of Holocaust survivors tells Fox News Digital about the need for more education about the history of antisemitism and Holocaust denialism among America’s youth.

‘HOPE IS MANDATORY’: American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin is one of over 240 people who were abducted by Hamas; 45 of them were taken from a music festival. His mother tells Fox News Digital that her faith has helped her persevere through the emotional pain, fear and uncertainty she is experiencing. “When you’re a believer, hope is mandatory,” she explains.

ASSOCIATING WITH TERRORISTS?: The Associated Press is facing a lawsuit bby several American survivors of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, accusing the organization of “materially supporting terrorism.” The lawsuit is being brought under the Antiterrorism Act, claiming that four freelance photographers on the scene of the attack supported and assisted Hamas.

REVOKED INVITE: A famed female cyclist had her invitation to speak at an international women’s event rescinded due to her service in the Israeli military. Leah Goldstein was invited to the March 8 event in August by INSPIRE but was told last month she would no longer be welcome after her service in the Israeli military over 30 years ago came to light.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “There’s often been a double standard against Israel when it comes to condemning the sheer butchery and barbarism of Hamas,” Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y. after leaving the House Congressional Progressive Caucus.

