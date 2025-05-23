Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hateful rhetoric morphs into murder

​

– Two Israeli diplomats gunned down in DC by man shouting ‘Free, free Palestine’

– Slain Israeli embassy workers planned to marry

– Who is Elias Rodriguez?

TOP STORY: Elias Rodriguez , the man accused of killing two Israeli diplomats outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, could face the death penalty if convicted, according to a newly unsealed FBI affidavit. Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was seen pacing back and forth outside before he approached a group of four people leaving the building and began shooting. He then entered the museum where he was detained by event security while yelling “Free, free Palestine!”

COMPOUNDING THE HEARTBREAK: The two Israeli Embassy staffers who were killed outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., were about to become engaged. Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, both worked at the embassy. Lischinsky was a research assistant and Milgrim organized visits and missions to Israel.

VIDEO:Yoni Kalin, who was in the Jewish museum during the attack, joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the fatal shooting of two Israeli diplomats and why he supports the Trump administration’s handling of antisemitism nationwide. WATCH HERE:

WHO IS HE? Everything we know about Elias Rodriguez, the man who allegedly gunned down two Israeli diplomats in Washington.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Shahar Azani, former spokesperson of Israel’s consulate in New York, writes that the murder of two diplomats in Washington shows that tolerance of antisemitic hate on campuses can have deadly consequences.

JERRY GETS A LAUGH : Jerry Seinfeld faced anti-Israel hecklers while leaving a New York Knicks game. Seinfeld, sporting a Knicks hat, took it in stride and laughed in the protester’s face as she accused him of supporting “the genocide of babies in Gaza.” A video of the incident was posted on the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation’s Instagram page.

HARVARD FLAW: The Department of Homeland Security is eliminating the student visa program at Harvard University due to “pro-terrorist conduct” at campus protests, Fox News Digital has learned. “This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” said Secretary Kristi Noem .

POMP AND PROPAGANDA: Students interrupted Columbia University’s graduation ceremony in New York City on Tuesday morning by heckling Acting University President Claire Shipman and shouting, “Free Mahmoud!” The students were referring to the accused ringleader of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil . Shipman took over in March following the resignation of the former president and the stepping down of the subsequent interim president.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss. Our hearts are with their families, and the embassy will be by their side during this terrible time.” Statement from Israeli embassy after murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

