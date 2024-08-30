Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Ivy students return with antisemitic vengeance

​

Fox News’ “Antisemitism Exposed” newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– Anti-Israel agitators hit Cornell University with vandalism, protests on Ivy League school’s 1st day- California district accused of crafting plan to promote antisemitic curriculum– Harvard hires former UPenn president who resigned after controversial antisemitism testimony

TOP STORY: Anti-Israel agitators defaced property at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and held a massive protest on the first day of classes, despite administrators’ efforts to prevent a repeat of the spring chaos. Along the entrance of Day Hall on Monday morning, the messages “Israel bombs, Cornell pays” and “Blood is on your hands” were scrawled in red spray paint, and the door glass had been smashed.

VIDEO:Former Navy SEAL Cameron Hamilton told Fox News Channel Israel has “robust defenses,” even as the Jewish state faces threats on multiple fronts. Hamilton, who has helped trained Israel Defense Forces, spoke with FNC’s Kevin Corke, said it is a “complicated situation,” with fighting in Gaza, the West Bank and in the north, where Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel.

TEACHING HATE: The Santa Ana (California) Unified School District (SAUSD) is accused of intentionally violating the Brown Act, California’s open meetings laws, to develop and approve antisemitic curriculum “under the radar,” according to a motion filed in the lawsuit, the Anti-Defamation League announced on Monday. The lawsuit, originally filed in September 2023, was brought against SAUSD on behalf of The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which works to advance the civil and human rights of the Jewish people.

BACK TO WORK: Former University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who resigned after her controversial testimony to Congress about antisemitism on campus last year, has now been picked up by Harvard, another Ivy League institution that saw its leader eventually step down after speaking at the same hearing.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I want my grandkids — and all grandkids — to never face discrimination because of who they are,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

– Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

– Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here