Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: What Obama told Bibi

Fox News’ “Antisemitism Exposed” newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:– Netanyahu knocks Obama, John Kerry in first appearance at corruption trial– Columbia group’s antisemitic newspaper draws outrage from NY lawmaker- Boxing legend on rumors he was attacked by angry London mob over Israel support

TOP STORY: In his first appearance in court on corruption charges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid bare his stark disagreements with former President Barack Obama over Iran and a Palestinian state. “Obama made it clear to me that U.S. policy was going to take a sharp turn against the ideas I believed in,” Netanyahu recounted of his interactions with the U.S. in the early days of the Obama administration.

VIDEO: A devastating arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue is now being investigated as a possible terror attack, drawing worldwide attention to a stark increase in antisemitism in Australia. Masked vandals set the Adass Israel Synagogue aflame on Dec. 6, in one of several incidents that have left the Jewish community seeking support from government leaders. Watch here:

HATE IN PRINT: Students at Columbia University are distributing an antisemitic newspaper called “The Columbia Intifada,” and one New York lawmaker is calling for consequences. The newspaper has published articles with the titles “Zionist Peace Means Palestinian Blood” and “The Myth of the Two-State Solution,” all under anonymous bylines. “If @Columbia cannot protect Jewish students on their campus, they should lose federal funding and have their tax-exempt status revoked,” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., posted to X.

PUGILIST PROTECTED: Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was out shopping in London this week when he and his entourage were seemingly targeted by an angry mob that, according to reports, were furious over his support for Israel. Mayweather, who has established a foundation to help Israeli orphans, later said his security team handled matters and he was not assaulted.

CAMPUS CANCER: An anti-Israel convention that was recently held in a Chicago suburb offered advice to college students on how they could make their campus “Palestinian.” The convention was hosted by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a nonprofit the Free Press noted is currently under a congressional investigation over its alleged ties to Hamas. Among its speakers was Council on American-Islamic Relations executive director Nihad Awad, who sparked outrage last year when he said he was “ happy to see ” the terrorist attack unfold on October 7.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Moshe Emilio Lavi, whose brother-in-law Omri Miran was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, explains why Donald Trump’s election victory is giving families of 100 hostages new hope.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Obama made it clear to me that U.S. policy was going to take a sharp turn against the ideas I believed in. He saw Iran not as a threat but as an opportunity and saw a vital need for us to return to the ’67 lines and establish a Palestinian state here.” – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recounting early conversations with former President Obama.

