Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Idaho murder house, Gabby Petito family feud

​

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

Get the latest cases ripped from the headlines sent directly to your email, by subscribing here.

IDAHO MURDERS: The house where Bryan Kohberger allegedly butchered four students to death will be demolished before a jury will ever have a chance to see it.

PREDATOR IN DORM: Elite college slammed in lawsuit claiming cult dad preyed on students in what should have been a safe space.

PETITO FAMILY FEUD: Legal war among parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie takes turn.

IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER: Massachusetts man makes deathbed confession to daughter in what first sounded like a ‘weird dad joke.’

TAKE CARE OF MAYA: Children’s hospital demands new trial citing explosive allegations about juror.

‘THE KEEPERS’: FBI exhumes body of murdered Baltimore woman from docuseries on 1969 Catholic nun slaying.

MOTEL MYSTERY: Clues prove woman’s ‘suicide’ in room was more sinister, family says.

PRAYING FOR ANSWERS: Killer who snatched pastor’s 12-year-old daughter from her bike plays games with investigators over location of body.

LETOURNEAU’S LEGACY: Teacher’s former student lover to become grandfather at 40.

AMANDA KNOX: Warns man who killed roommate while studying abroad in 2007 has harmed ‘more young women’ since release.