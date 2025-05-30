FOX National News 

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read’s defense debut, Super Bowl murder, Menendez trading cards

Kevin

​  

ON THE OFFENSIVE: Who to watch as Karen Read’s defense steps up to plate – and it’s not slugger Alan Jackson

BEACH TRIP TERROR: 20 years after Natalee Holloway vanished, suspect’s confession still leaves questions: PI

REPEAT OFFENDER: Victims outraged after Ohio judge releases man charged in multiple Cleveland assaults

Karen Read in court during her retrial facing murder charges in connection to the death of John O’Keefe

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

HIDDEN ANSWERS: Body found in Long Island pool suspected to be fugitive wanted in father’s killing: police

BOURBON ST. HUSTLE: Louisiana police arrest third suspect in Super Bowl reporter Adan Manzano’s hotel death

‘DEVIL IN THE OZARKS’: FBI offers $20K reward for capture of former Arkansas police chief on the run

Menendez brothers trading card

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

UNDER FIRE: Karen Read defense grills crash expert over $400K price tag and experimentation methods

‘VERY BAD LOOK’: Karen Read’s SUV reached ‘74% throttle’ moments before John O’Keefe’s final movements, crash expert testifies

NOTORIOUS CARD: Trading card featuring Menendez brothers after parents’ murder becomes collector’s item

A close-up of Tylenol pills.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

KILLER PILL: Tylenol murders suspect gave eerie final interview before death

CAUGHT IN LIES: Woman who admitted to kidnapping hoax undergoes polygraph in explosive new tell-all

BONE CHILLING: Indiana coroner reveals ‘several tragedies’ remain in Fox Hollow Farm serial killer case

  