Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read’s defense debut, Super Bowl murder, Menendez trading cards
ON THE OFFENSIVE: Who to watch as Karen Read’s defense steps up to plate – and it’s not slugger Alan Jackson
BEACH TRIP TERROR: 20 years after Natalee Holloway vanished, suspect’s confession still leaves questions: PI
REPEAT OFFENDER: Victims outraged after Ohio judge releases man charged in multiple Cleveland assaults
HIDDEN ANSWERS: Body found in Long Island pool suspected to be fugitive wanted in father’s killing: police
BOURBON ST. HUSTLE: Louisiana police arrest third suspect in Super Bowl reporter Adan Manzano’s hotel death
‘DEVIL IN THE OZARKS’: FBI offers $20K reward for capture of former Arkansas police chief on the run
UNDER FIRE: Karen Read defense grills crash expert over $400K price tag and experimentation methods
‘VERY BAD LOOK’: Karen Read’s SUV reached ‘74% throttle’ moments before John O’Keefe’s final movements, crash expert testifies
NOTORIOUS CARD: Trading card featuring Menendez brothers after parents’ murder becomes collector’s item
KILLER PILL: Tylenol murders suspect gave eerie final interview before death
CAUGHT IN LIES: Woman who admitted to kidnapping hoax undergoes polygraph in explosive new tell-all
BONE CHILLING: Indiana coroner reveals ‘several tragedies’ remain in Fox Hollow Farm serial killer case