Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read’s phone data, Bryan Kohberger’s strategy, cannibal family reunion

‘CLASSIC… INJURY:’ Brain surgeon testifies John O’Keefe died from fall on frozen ground in Karen Read trial

CHECKERED PAST: Tech exec found ‘pulverized’ in luxury high-rise stairwell died from fall, medical examiner says

BLAME GAME: Bryan Kohberger defense suggests ‘alternate perpetrators’ in Idaho murders, joining infamous legal strategy

CRASH COURSE: Karen Read trial witness faces brutal cross-examination over vehicle data

‘VERY RARE:’ Kentucky ex-sheriff’s ‘frivolous’ insanity claim won’t fly in judge’s suspected murder: former prosecutors

HIGHLY UNUSUAL: Bryan Kohberger case leak could lead to excluded evidence, Idaho attorney warns

Karen Read walks back to court with her parents

IN THE HOT SEAT: Expert witness in Karen Read murder trial caught with ‘errors’ inflating his credentials

WORD OF WARNING: Karen Read judge blocks Sandra Birchmore mentions; expert says cases should be wake-up call for police

MY FATHER, THE CANNIBAL: Woman confronts father who murdered her ‘second mom’ in chilling reunion

TROUBLE AT HOME: Karen Read murder trial: Niece reveals 'frantic' behavior on morning Boston officer was found dead

  