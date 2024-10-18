Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers inch closer to freedom, Bryan Kohberger hits harsh reality
MENENDEZ MURDERS: Brothers inch closer to freedom for parents’ Beverly Hills murders.
‘NEW EVIDENCE’: Los Angeles DA releases Menendez brothers letter that sparked review of case.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
LIFE OR DEATH: Idaho student murders suspect runs into harsh legal reality.
KILLER MOM IN TROUBLE: Susan Smith disciplined behind bars weeks before parole hearing.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
END GAME: What Scott Peterson’s recent court win means in his quest for freedom.
‘TO THE GRAVE’: Utah mom accused of killing missing husband allegedly sent eerie text to lover.
HOLDING BACK: Missing real estate agent’s husband kept in jail as family rips his lack of cooperation.
LETHAL EVIDENCE: Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys make revelation as trial begins.
‘BEHIND THE SCENES’: Harris brag comes back to bite VP after death row inmate gets sex change on taxpayer dime.
KILLER IMPRINT: Mom’s boyfriend nearly got away with murder — until a zipper changed everything.
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB