Freight train carrying gasoline, propane derails near Arizona-New Mexico line amid aftermath of severe weather

A freight train derailed on Friday near the Arizona-New Mexico border, halting traffic along Interstate 40 as the area recovers from severe weather in the region.

The New Mexico State Police said that they responded, alongside multiple other agencies, to the freight train splayed out along the interstate on Friday evening.

“NMSP is on the scene of a train derailment along with multiple other agencies on Interstate 40 milepost 8 near the Arizona border,” the department said in a press release.

The agency said that there were no reports of injuries – despite the train’s derailment in proximity to the busy interstate.

Authorities said that the train was carrying gasoline and non-odorized propane and promptly lit on fire.

Video by Hunter Smith and obtained by Fox News Digital showed the aftermath of the derailment, with the cargo train toppled to the side of the tracks.

Smith said that the derailment came after a tornado tore across Northeast Lincoln on Friday afternoon.

The NMSP said that the interstate was closed in all directions as agencies worked to extinguish the fire.

“I-40 is closed in all directions in Arizona and New Mexico,” the department said. “In New Mexico, traffic is being diverted at I-40 exit 20 westbound onto U.S. 491 to State Road 264 to Ganado, to Highway 191. In Arizona, traffic is diverted in Chambers onto Highway 191 to Ganado Arizona State Road 264 to U.S. 491.”