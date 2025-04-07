Fugitive arrested after posting video taunting police on social media to ‘locate him’

​

A Tennessee man wanted on a warrant was arrested after police said he posted pictures on social media, challenging them to “come find him.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Devon Bart, 25, was found and arrested on Friday after sharing pictures on his page on a popular social media site, taunting deputies.

Along with the pictures, which have since been removed from the social media site, deputies said that Bart claimed “that if he was going to jail, the authorities would have to find him first.”

“We take all warrants and the law very seriously at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING THREATS AGAINST ICE AGENTS, DHS SEC KRISTI NOEM IN ‘ALARMING’ SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

“Evading Deputies is not a game — ignoring the law has serious consequences,” he continued.

TEXAS DAD’S TIKTOK VIDEOS HELPED LEAD POLICE TO SON’S SUSPECTED KILLER: ‘IT PAID OFF’

TIKTOK STAR ‘MR. PRADA’ ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO MURDER OF BELOVED LOUISIANA THERAPIST

Deputies located Bart and arrested him without incident and booked him into the Shelby County Jail.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bart’s warrant was in connection with a domestic-related assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]