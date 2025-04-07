Fyre Festival organizers promise ‘successful’ Mexico event after officials’ concerning advisory

​

The organizers of Fyre Festival 2, the second attempt at the music event that failed in 2017, are doubling down on the music and entertainment event after Mexican government officials denied knowledge of the party.

Billy McFarland, creator of the disastrous original Fyre Festival eight years ago, is planning a comeback with Fyre Festival 2, which was originally scheduled to take place in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, between May 30 and June 2. It has since been moved to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, just weeks before the start date.

However, in a translated April 3 statement from the Playa del Carmen government posted to social media, the city said that “[i]n response to rumors about a supposed event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event of that name will be held in Playa del Carmen.”

“After a thorough review, there is no record or planning of any such event in the municipality,” Playa del Carmen said. “This government acts responsibly and with a commitment to safety, public order, and social harmony. All official information will be disseminated through our institutional channels.”

Fyre Festival fired back by issuing a Friday press release that read, “FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event.”

“All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation,” the statement reads, along with screenshots and photos of “relevant permits, payments, and communications” with Playa del Carmen officials. “FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.”

It’s unclear why there appears to be a communication discrepancy between city officials and Fyre 2 organizers.

McFarland posted a video of a press conference he and his team held in Playa del Carmen on March 28, which included government representatives from the area.

“I’d like to thank all of my partners for making this happen. We have a few sitting here on stage. … I’d also like to thank the special guests in the audience. We have special representatives from the Secretary of Tourism, Secretary of Economy, the Secretary of Security and Civil Protection,” McFarland said in his opening statement.

The Playa del Carmen statement comes a little over a month after Isla Mujeres — the original Fyre Festival 2 event location — published a similar statement in February, denying knowledge of the music and lifestyle event.

“Due to information circulating in the media regarding the ‘FYRE FESTIVAL II,’ the General Directorate of Tourism of Isla Mujeres informs that no person or company has requested permits from this office or any other Municipal Government department for said event,” the Isla Mujeres government posted in a Feb. 26 statement on its Facebook page.

Tickets for Fyre Fest 2 range from $1,400 to more than $1 million.

The $1 million ticket was marketed as including private air travel from Miami to Cancun and private yacht travel from Cancun to Isla Mujeres. Accommodations for this ticket include the choice of either a four-stateroom yacht or four-bedroom villa with access to the festival grounds for three nights. It also grants festival access over four days to eight people.

McFarland also has yet to announce any famous musicians or bands who will be playing at the second festival.

The Fyre Fest founder served four years in prison for defrauding those who attended the original event, and he continues to pay back those who were scammed in 2017.

The original 2017 Fyre Fest promised big-name music acts, including Blink 182, Migos and other artists; celebrity model attendees, including the Hadid sisters and Emily Ratajkowski; luxury accommodations and fine food, with tickets ranging from $1,200 to over $100,000.

Ultimately, however, the festival failed and went viral on social media after Hulu and Netflix published documentaries about the failed beach bash, making the #fyrefraud hashtag go viral at the time.

The festival reached a settlement with 277 ticket holders in 2021, when it was ordered to pay each recipient an award of $7,220.