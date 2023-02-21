GameStop killing sees 2 charged with capital murder

​

A man was shot and killed in a Texas GameStop over the weekend, and two people have been charged with capital murder in the case.

Jacob Cohen, 25, was shot and killed inside the Dallas store just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jameson Mills, 18, and an unidentified juvenile suspect have been charged with capital murder.

Mills was previously arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon in June 2022, in which he posted a $500 bond, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

TEXAS NEIGHBORS REACT AFTER 3 TEENS KILLED IN MURDER-SUICIDE IDENTIFIED

In December, MIlls’ case was dismissed after he agreed to forfeit three firearms, according to court documents obtained by FOX 4 News.

“Right before I passed the GameStop store I heard six to seven gunshots, and it took me like a couple of seconds to realize that there was a shooting,” Murat Ensar Sirdas, who worked in the shopping center, told FOX 4.

AUSTIN MAN THREATENED WITH FINES FOR CODE VIOLATIONS AFTER SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER PLOWS THROUGH SPARE BEDROOM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Then I saw like five to six people running away from the GameStop,” he said. “I saw a guy. He was on the floor, and I assumed he was dead. He was not moving.”

Dallas police have not said what led to the shooting, how many people were involved or if the victim knew the two suspects.