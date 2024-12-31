Georgia AG urges state Supreme Court to reject DA Willis’ appeal in Trump case

​

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is urging the state Supreme Court to reject an appeal by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, after she was removed from the election interference case against President-elect Trump.

Earlier this month, a Georgia court of appeals disqualified Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Trump and others, citing an “appearance of impropriety.” The panel also cited the romantic relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

On Monday, the state’s lead attorney, who announced plans to run for governor in November, posted a statement on social media regarding the ruling against Willis.

“The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that the Fulton County DA created her own conflict and rightfully removed her from the case against President-elect Trump,” Carr wrote. “‘Lawfare’ has become far too common in American politics, and it must end.

GEORGIA APPEALS COURT DISQUALIFIES DA FANI WILLIS AND HER TEAM FROM TRUMP ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE

“As such, I would encourage the Georgia Supreme Court to not take her appeal,” Carr continued. “It’s our hope that the DA will now focus taxpayer resources on the successful prosecution of violent criminals in Fulton County.”

Willis, who was spearheading the sweeping prosecution case against Trump, came under fire after she was accused in February of having an “improper” affair with special prosecutor Wade, whom she had hired to help prosecute the case.

FANI WILLIS WAS ‘TERRIFIED’ BECAUSE HER CASE AGAINST TRUMP WAS ‘WEAK,’ ATTORNEY SAYS

Wade was ultimately forced to step down from the prosecution team.

The court did not toss Trump’s indictment entirely, but Willis and the assistant DAs working in her office now have “no authority to proceed.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“After carefully considering the trial court’s findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office,” the court filing read. “The remedy crafted by the trial court to prevent an ongoing appearance of impropriety did nothing to address the appearance of impropriety that existed at times when DA Willis was exercising her broad pretrial discretion about who to prosecute and what charges to bring.”

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.