Georgia authorities identify remains of missing pregnant woman a decade after she disappeared

Georgia authorities have identified the remains of a pregnant Georgia woman who went missing a decade ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on March 17 that DNA testing confirmed 27-year-old Crystal Hendrix’s identity after her remains were discovered in August 2020 at 456 Urbana Road in Omega.

“In October 2022, the GBI partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to have genealogical DNA analysis completed on the remains. Agents obtained DNA from Hendrix’s mother and the comparison indicated a parent/child relationship,” GBI said in a press release.

Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and reported missing more than a month later on April 25, 2013.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the Omega residence in August 2020 and located Hendrix’s remains — which were unidentified at the time — after searching the property.

Diane Gray, Hendrix’s mother, described her daughter as “funny, outgoing” and “too smart for her own good” in an interview with WALB.

Gray said she was “devastated,” angry and worried upon hearing that her daughter’s remains had been identified.

“I just have all the emotions,” Gray told the outlet, adding that it wasn’t like her daughter to leave without notice, especially without her children.

“She was always there for them. She just went out of her way to be who she was. Someone I raised her to be,” her mother said.

Authorities are now working on an investigation into Hendrix’s death, according to GBI.