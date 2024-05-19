Georgia college student killed by ‘armed intruder’ on campus

​

A student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia was shot and killed Saturday by an “armed intruder” on campus, officials confirmed.

“Kennesaw State officials can confirm that a female student was fatally shot on campus,” the school said in an alert on its website. “A suspect has been detained.”

The school added: “There is no threat to the campus community. Kennesaw State University Police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and we will provide updated information once it becomes available.”

The female student was shot around 4 p.m.

In an earlier alert on social media, the university said: “Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.”

By 4:45 p.m., the university gave an “all clear” and said the suspect was “no longer a threat to campus.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the university are investigating.

The fatal shooting comes three months after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was killed on Feb. 22 while jogging on trails around the University of Georgia campus.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national who was living illegally in the U.S., has been charged in her murder, which police described as a “crime of opportunity.”

Earlier this month, a Georgia grand jury indicted Ibarra, on 10 counts, including malice murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of aggravated battery, obstructing or hindering a person from making a 911 call, tampering with evidence and being a “peeping Tom.”