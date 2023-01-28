Georgia daycare owner arrested after allegedly assaulting five children

​

A Georgia home daycare owner accused of assaulting five children she was supposed to be caring for was arrested on Wednesday.

Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, was arrested after detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip pointing officers to video evidence which “clearly shows” the alleged assaults taking place on Jan. 12.

Officials say that the five victims range in age from 8-months-old to 3-years-old.

Lipsky operated Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC home daycare in Hiram, Georgia, according to deputies.

The victims were all allegedly assaulted in the home daycare center, deputies said.

She was initially charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, and five counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

Lipsky was taken to the Paulding County Jail, where she’s being held without bond.