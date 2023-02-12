Georgia daycare owner arrested for second time in two weeks after allegedly abusing children

​

The owner of a Georgia daycare was arrested for the second time in two weeks after investigators allegedly found “additional” acts of abuse against children in her care.

Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, was initially arrested on Jan. 26 after the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department got an anonymous tip pointing officers to video which “clearly shows” the woman assaulting the children on Jan. 12.

Deputies said that Lipsky operated Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC home daycare in Hiram, Georgia.

An earlier press release states that there are five victims ranging in age from 8-months-old to 3-years-old.

She bonded out on Jan. 27, but investigators obtained a search warrant for Lipsky’s home, where investigators found surveillance video depicting “additional acts of abuse against multiple children over the course of a seven day period.”

Lipsky was initially charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, and five counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

Police announced on Thursday that she’s being changed with an additional 17 counts of cruelty to children.

Lipsky is being held at the Paulding County Jail on no bond.

According to the sheriff’s department, detectives are working to access “more footage from the camera system in order to see if there are more victims.”