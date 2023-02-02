Georgia deputies find alleged sex offender hiding under mattress

​

Deputies in Georgia arrested an alleged registered sex offender who was found hiding underneath a mattress at a family member’s apartment.

The arrest happened on Jan. 20 when deputies were at an apartment complex in Marietta serving an unrelated temporary protective order and remembered that a wanted registered sex offender, Dameon Alexander, was nearby, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that Alexander was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

When deputies knocked on the door of the apartment that Alexander was believed to be in and made contact with those inside, the “apartment went silent,” the officials said.

One deputy standing at a different side of the apartment was “able to see Alexander laying on the bed through a small opening in the window,” according to the sheriff’s office, giving deputies the indication that he was inside.

When deputies eventually entered the apartment, Alexander could be seen on body camera video hiding underneath a mattress.

He was taken into custody and charged with a probation violation and is being held without bond, according to jail records.