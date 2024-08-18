Georgia deputy killed in ‘ambush’ attack after responding to domestic dispute call

​

A Georgia deputy was killed Saturday night in what officials are saying appeared to be an “ambush” as he was responding to a domestic dispute call.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, succumbed to injuries at a hospital Saturday following the incident in Hiram, Georgia, Sheriff Gary Gulledge told reporters, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

“He was a great deputy, a good young man,” the sheriff said.

Cunningham leaves behind two children.

Two deputies responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday to a home along Foggy Creek Lane, where they were immediately met with gunfire as they opened their patrol car doors, the sheriff’s office said. Additional deputies arrived at the scene a short time later and were also met with gunfire coming from the home.

Cunningham was shot during the incident and was rushed to a local hospital, where he ultimately died.

“It appears our deputies were ambushed,” Paulding County Sheriff’s Major Ashley Henson told reporters.

Investigators learned a woman had left the home and returned before being found with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. She was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

A SWAT team later entered the home and found the gunman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the incident.