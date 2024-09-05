Georgia high school suspect flagged to FBI a year ago and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

ON THEIR RADAR – Suspect in deadly Georgia high school shooting was flagged to FBI over a year before murders. Continue reading …

‘SICK AND ANGRY’ – Trump vows to ‘heal our world’ at ‘Hannity’ town hall after deadly high school shooting. Continue reading …

‘WALZ’S FOR TRUMP’ – Dem VP nominee’s family comes out swinging against his candidacy, backs ex-president. Continue reading …

OPEN MIC NIGHT – Harris campaign agreed to debate rules only after some ‘assurances’ from network. Continue reading …

SCREECHING HALT – Popular automaker reverses goal to make only electric vehicles by 2030. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

HUNTER ON TRIAL – Hunter Biden’s criminal tax trial begins with jury selection in California. Continue reading …

NORTHERN EXPOSURE – Southern border crisis helped spur massive spike in crossings from Canada as well: expert. Continue reading …

TRUMP TRIAL – Trump to skip federal court hearing Thursday, plead not guilty to charges in Jack Smith’s election case.Continue reading …

‘SHE WAS IN CHARGE’ – Trump rips ‘border czar’ Harris in FOX News town hall: ‘Worst border in the history of the world.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘ABYSMAL’ – Harvard, Columbia rank last in nonprofit’s 2025 college free speech scorecard. Continue reading …

‘GROSS NEGLIGENCE’ – Jewish student shares impact of Columbia’s protests: ‘A target on my back’. Continue reading …

‘HISTORIC’ – Ketanji Brown Jackson says VP Harris ‘gives a lot of people hope’ as Dem nominee. Continue reading …

46 DAYS – VP Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee. Continue reading …

OPINION

PUFF, PUFF, PASS – Biden, Harris admin makes desperate marijuana move torching rule of law. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – VP Harris lacks the minimum skills set to be president. Continue reading …

—

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Trump has momentum and Harris has an ‘anti-freedom agenda.’ Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Russian collusion is back. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Trump’s not only willing to talk about his policies, but he’ll talk to anyone, everyone, at any time. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FAMILY TIES – Prince William, Prince Harry feud could finally be resolved thanks to Princess Diana’s family: expert. Continue reading …

NEW PERSPECTIVE – Viral video shows different view from deadly Trump assassination attempt. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holidays, hallowed sites and contests on the high seas. Take the quiz here …

FIERCE FIGHT – Elle Macpherson refused chemotherapy for cancer after facing her fears during sobriety battle. Continue reading …

CHEEKY FELLOW – A brave chipmunk in New York was caught snatching snacks near a bear. See video …

WATCH

DONALD TRUMP – I ’shut down’ Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. See video …

VIVEK RAMASWAMY – The First Amendment ‘came first for a reason.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.