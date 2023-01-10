Georgia man allegedly stabbed parents, killed father in family’s home

​

A Georgia man allegedly stabbed his father to death and left his mother in serious condition, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a home in the 2800 block of Cambria Court after reports of a stabbing, Fox Atlanta reported.

At the scene, they found 65-year-old John Boswell dead at the scene.

A female victim, identified as the suspect’s mother, had also been stabbed and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, officials say.

Catlin Boswell, 36, the suspect in the killing, allegedly fled the scene before authorities arrived. He was arrested in a nearby county.

“Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth, the fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension,” Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement. “The ability to take this offender into custody in less than two hours was a direct result of incredible work by our Uniform Patrol Division and the talented work of our Major Crimes and Crime Scene units.”

A motive has not been disclosed.

Boswell is charged with murder and aggravated assault and is held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail. An investigation into the slaying is ongoing.