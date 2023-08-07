Georgia man baptizes himself during Florida church burglary, sheriffs say

​

A Georgia man was arrested after breaking into a Florida church on Friday, an act that caused $8,000 worth of damages and gave him the opportunity to baptize himself.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect — identified in county booking documents as Derik Porter — used a cinder block to shatter a window of the Emerald Beach Church of God in Panama City Beach to gain unauthorized entry.

A female employee was inside the church and fled for her safety when Porter smashed the window. Porter proceeded to steal the church’s treasury bag and some electronic equipment, including a television and a computer.

Methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were also found on Porter, the sheriff’s office said.

BURGLAR TAKES BREAK FROM ROBBING HOME TO COZY UP WITH OVERLY FRIENDLY FAMILY DOG: ‘I LOVE YOU, TOO’

Police said Porter struggled to recollect several moments while inside the church, but did remember the act of self-baptism in the church’s font.

According to Porter, there was a sensation of “something” keeping his head submerged beneath the water while he was in the pool. It’s unclear if Porter was under the influence during the break-in.

LARGEST BLACK FRATERNITY TO PULL CONVENTION OUT OF FLORIDA OVER ‘HARMFUL, RACIST, INSENSITIVE’ POLICIES

Florida officials charged Porter — who was out on bond in Georgia — with burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Porter wasn’t the only one who took a dip in the church font. Bodycam footage shows sheriffs conducting an internal investigation of the church premises after Porter’s apprehension, and during the search, one of the police K-9s leaped into the baptismal font “to beat the heat and cool off,” according to sheriffs.

FLORIDA GOLFER ARRESTED FOR PUNCHING 87-YEAR-OLD MAN TO DEATH OVER CAR DISPUTE: POLICE

The audio captures the sound of sheriffs laughing over the impromptu splash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Porter is currently being held at the Bay County Jail on a $19,500 bail.