Georgia man charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer

​

A Georgia man was arrested and charged after pretending to work for a police department, according to authorities.

Brandon Jones-Henderson was arrested by Dunwoody Police and faces charges of impersonating a police officer.

He had claimed to be an officer with the Adairsville Police Department, but the department says they do not know who he is and have no record of him working there.

GEORGIA SENATE PASSES BILL TO DISCIPLE PROSECUTORS ENGAGING IN MISCONDUCT

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek said the man’s lie was discovered after a citizen complained last week about the conduct of a traffic cop.

“Wednesday morning we had a resident come into the police department to make a complaint on an officer that was being rude while directing traffic,” Cheek told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Officers with the Dunwoody Police Department then went to the location where the man was directing traffic on Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Cotillion Drive and found him.

WOMAN WHO GOT NO ANSWER FROM 911 WITH ROBBER IN HOME CALLS FOR TOWN’S SECESSION FROM LIBERAL-RUN ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He was wearing a traffic vest that said ‘Police’ on it,” Cheek said. “He actually had a gun on him and a shirt that we later discovered said ‘State Police Officer’.”

The man told the officers he was employed with the Adairsville Police Department. Dunwoody Police made a phone call to Adairsville Police, which said it had no clue who the man was and had no record of his employment.

“He was working traffic for a construction company that had hired him to direct traffic,” Cheek said.