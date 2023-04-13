Georgia man charged after stray bullet kills 11-year-old girl sleeping in bedroom

​

A Georgia man was arrested for allegedly killing an 11-year-old girl with a stray bullet while she was sleeping in her bedroom.

Kionta Parks, 22, was arrested and charged with felony murder, domestic terrorism, cruelty to children and three counts of aggravated assault.

He was also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and 14 counts of violating the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act.

Asijah Love Jones, 11, was sleeping in her bedroom next to her sister when she was killed by a stray bullet around 1 a.m. March 14.

Authorities said they believe it was a gang-related feud and that Parks was shooting recklessly.

“He was shooting at another person who pulled into the parking lot, from about 100 yards away, with a rifle and was just spraying bullets,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Dix called Parks a “monster” and said that the suspect has a history of violence.

Officials reported that Parks had outstanding warrants from his alleged involvement in another shooting.

“He has a complete disregard for human life. He thinks nothing of it. He thinks nothing [of] pulling a trigger on a gun, just like he doesn’t think about breathing,” the sheriff added.

After weeks of investigation, officials located Parks by spotting him in a vehicle on the street. Natasha Beckham, the woman who was driving the car Parks was found in, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a fugitive.