Georgia man fatally shoots ex-wife before shooting her new husband, himself at shopping plaza: Police

A Georgia man allegedly shot and killed a woman, believed to be his ex-wife, before shooting her new husband and himself at a shopping plaza Saturday night, according to police.

A heavy police presence was observed at the Merchants Walk Plaza in Lilburn, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Lilburn Police said in a news release that the suspect, 62, entered the Tana Food Mart along Lawrenceville Highway with a pistol.

The suspect then shot and killed a 57-year-old woman and shot another 62-year-old man in the leg at around 6 p.m. The two victims reportedly worked at the store.

After shooting the couple, police said the suspect shot himself in the head.

The suspect and the male victim were transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was listed in critical condition. The male victim was in stable condition.

None of the three people involved in the incident have been publicly identified by police, pending notification of family members.

Investigators said the shooting was a domestic violence incident. The woman is believed to be the ex-wife of the suspect, police said, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Police said preliminary information indicates the three were in an argument before the suspect allegedly shot the couple and himself, according to WXIA-TV.

The incident remains under investigation.