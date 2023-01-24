Georgia man, woman face pile of charges in shooting of 3-year-old child

​

A Georgia man and woman have been charged in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy in a hotel room over the weekend.

Devante Porter, 23, and Jermecia Martin, 29, were charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, making false statements and tampering with evidence, the Douglasville Police Department said.

EMS workers were called to the Intown Suites in Lithia Springs for an injured child around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they called local law enforcement and took the boy, whose name was not released, to a hospital.

No information was released on the child’s condition. Authorities announced the arrest of Porter and Martin on Sunday. They did not disclose their relationship to the child.

The shooting remains under investigation.

