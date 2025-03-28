Georgia mom’s Walmart trip devolves into ‘tug-of-warring’ in desperate attempt to save her son

​

A Georgia mother nearly experienced the unthinkable when she found herself “tug-of-warring” with a man after he allegedly tried to grab her young son in a Walmart.

Caroline Miller was visiting a Walmart in Acworth with her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son last week when the motorized wheelchair the family was using broke down in the pharmacy aisle. Moments later, 56-year-old Mahendra Patel allegedly approached the family asking for help finding Tylenol, the mother told WSB .

“When I pointed my arm out this way to say this is where it was, that is when he reached down, put both of his hands on Jude, and grabbed him out of my lap,” Miller said.

Miller was able to “break away” with her son as Patel was allegedly holding onto the child.

“I pulled him back,” Miller said. “We’re tug-of-warring.”

Following the altercation, Patel walked away, purchased the Tylenol and left the store, WSB reported. The child was unharmed, police said.

Detectives were able to identify Patel by speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, according to the Acworth Police Department.

Three days later, Patel was arrested and charged with kidnapping, simple assault and simple battery, police said.

“We were able to see the car he got into, and followed the cameras, and used our Flock cameras in the city and [were] able to get a tag number and track him down,” Sgt. Eric Mistretta of the Acworth Police Department told WSB.

Patel is being held with no bond at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, according to online jail records. No attorney was listed for him.

“The safety of our customers and associates is a top priority – we are continuing to work closely with police through this investigation,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Despite the terrifying encounter, Miller is thankful that both of her children are safe and says the kids are now prepared for potentially life-threatening situations.

“As much as we would think it would never happen, it will and does, and to be prepared for when it does,” she told WSB.