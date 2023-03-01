Georgia murder suspect accidentally released from jail months ago turns self in

​

A murder suspect is back behind bars in Georgia Tuesday night after an accidental release from jail in November left him on the run for months.

Kaiser Suggs, who is facing an array of charges in Fulton County, was booked at the Clayton County Jail on aggravated assault charges, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He was mistakenly released after those charges were dismissed when he should have been transferred to Fulton County.

It’s not clear why Clayton County noticed the mistake on Tuesday, but the sheriff’s office sent out an alert stating the CCSO Fugitive Squad was looking for Suggs to bring him back into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Suggs turned himself back in to authorities after seeing media headlines stating he had been moved to number one on Clayton County’s Most Wanted list.

“He did just that,” a spokesperson for the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 Atlanta. “Suggs is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.”

Fulton County Jail records show Suggs was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, three counts of felony murder, first-degree home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a deadly January 2021 home invasion in Union City, Ga., involving Suggs and three others.

According to WSB Radio in Atlanta, Suggs’s defense attorney Anastasios Manettas said his client was with a trio of brothers when they received a call from their teenage sister claiming a man at a home she was visiting tried to rape her. Manettas said Suggs waited in the car while the brothers went into the house to get their sister. Ultimately, the man their sister accused was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said two employees responsible for his release are on administrative leave, and internal affairs are investigating how the “unacceptable action” happened.