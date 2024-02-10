Georgia police officers allegedly sickened by substance on papers, suspect arrested

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Georgia man was arrested after a substance on papers he gave to two police officers allegedly left them feeling dizzy and struggling to breathe, according to a report.

Little Gaston Stone, 51, was charged with aggravated assault after he entered the Smyrna Police Department with the paperwork while complaining about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and recording the interaction, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The officers began suffering from “extreme fatigue, chest pain, chest tightness, dizziness, and difficulty breathing” after touching the papers, the newspaper reported, citing an arrest warrant.

They were taken to the hospital and are recovering.

BURGLARY EXPOSES WOMAN’S PLOT TO POISON STEPDAD AT MOM’S REQUEST

Stone was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remained in the Cobb County Jail without bond by Friday, inmate records showed.

The FBI Atlanta field office told Fox News Digital it is “assisting Smyrna with the testing of potential evidence” from the papers.

TIMES SQUARE SHOOTING: ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’ TEEN MIGRANT ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN SHOT, FIRING ON POLICE OFFICERS

In October, Stone reportedly pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and was sentenced to one year of probation after being indicted in 2021 for threatening to blow up a building.

He has also previously been charged with aggravated assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Smyrna Police Department.