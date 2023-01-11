Georgia robbery suspect wearing panties on his face subdued by trio of armed customers: reports

​

Georgia police arrested a woman and a man wearing panties on his face on Monday after an attempted robbery at a gas station store was brought to a screeching halt by three armed customers, according to reports.

Fox station WAGA in Atlanta reported that Shawn Sutton and his partner Melody Sutton stopped at the Ideal Mart gas station on Old Northcutt Road in Ellijay, Georgia on Jan. 9.

Shawn walked into the store, police said, posing as a customer wanting to purchase an energy drink. While Shawn was inside, Melody remained in the car.

Police said once Shawn got the drink, he pulled up a pair of women’s panties around his neck to cover his face. He then allegedly went behind the counter and pointed a .45 caliber handgun at the clerk’s head and demanded money.

Georgia is an open carry state, and a customer inside the store who was carrying a pistol took out his handgun to try and stop the robbery, police said. A second customer then went out to his car to get his own pistol to help the other customer subdue the suspect.

While everything was happening inside the store, a customer outside pumping gas noticed what was happening and grabbed his weapon to assist, police added.

Once Shawn was disarmed, the first customer told the other two customers not to shoot him, according to reports.

WAGA said law enforcement officers took over the scene when they arrived, but when Shawn failed to comply with their commands, he was shot with an electric stun gun and taken into custody.

Melody was still in the car as the events unfolded, and ultimately, she was arrested.

The Suttons were both arrested and transported to the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

Shawn faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Charges against Melody were not made public, WAGA said.

The Gilmer County Adult Detention Facility did not immediately respond to requests for charges against Melody and for Shawn’s mugshot.