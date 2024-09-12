Georgia school shooting suspect’s father asks for separation from other inmates, cites ‘personal safety’

​

Attorneys representing the father of suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray are now asking a court for him to be separated from other inmates to “ensure his personal safety.”

Lawyers for Colin Gray, who is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of second-degree cruelty to children in connection to the Sept. 4 attack in Winder, Georgia, made the request in a filing Wednesday with Barrow County Superior Court, according to WRDW. He is being held at the Barrow County Detention Center without bond.

“As a result of the coverage, the public perception as discerned through both the local and national media, and most notably, social media, has led to a nonstop barrage of information being transmitted to the public, leading to incalculable number of threats against the Defendant and calling for both harm and violence to befall the Defendant, and in some cases, even calling for death of the Defendant,” the 54-year-old’s attorneys wrote in a copy of the filing obtained by the station.

They said that “so many lives in the community of Barrow County have been touched in unfathomable ways, it would be reckless to assume there are NO inmates, either currently or in the near future, being housed in the Barrow County Detention Center, who wish harm to the Defendant,” the lawyers continued.

“Furthermore, due to both the custodial setting and the non-stop, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, nature of supervision necessary in such a custodial environment, with such a high profile defendant, opportunities abound for individuals to visit such violence upon the Defendant,” they said.

“As a result of all of the above, the Defendant would move this court to Order the Sheriff of Barrow County to keep the Defendant separate from all other inmates in order to ensure his personal safety.”

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Four people were killed and nine were injured during the high school shooting.